iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus RED open for pre-orders in India starting at Rs 70,000

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED special edition smartphones are available for pre-orders in India via Infibeam and Amazon.in.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED models was launched last month and both the models come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants sporting a red aluminium finish.

The RED iPhone 7 128GB variant is available for pre-order at RS 70,000 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 80,000. The larger iPhone 7 Plus RED will retail at Rs 82,000 and Rs 92,000 for the 128GB and 256GB variants respectively.

Infibeam is offering a flat Rs 1,001 discount on purchase of the iPhone 7 RED variants. (Apple)

Infibeam claims that the RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models will start shipping from Saturday. The company is also offering a flat discount of Rs 1,001 on the purchase of an iPhone 7 RED model.

On the other hand, Amazon India claims that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED will be released on Friday. The online retailer is also offering an additional exchange of up to Rs 13,000 on old phones on the purchase of the new iPhone 7 RED model.

Apple has made a series of announcements last month which includes the launch of upgraded internal storage variants of its 4.7-inch iPhone SE, a new cheaper model of the iPad and also a video editing software named Clips.