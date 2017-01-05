iPhone ranked India’s most reputed mobile phone

Apple’s iPhone has been named as Indias most reputed mobile phone brand, followed by Samsung and domestic brand Micromax.

According to a report “India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brands 2017” by media analytics company BlueBytes, in association with business intelligence company TRA Research, Apple’s iPhone has the highest positive media appearances in terms of sheer volume.

“In a cluttered space like the mobile phone industry, with diverse brands attempting to capture consumer attention, customers buy and recommend on the basis of reputation, making it the most important influencer of buying decisions,” said Pooja Kaura, Chief Spokesperson for “India’s Most Reputed Brands”.

China’s Xiaomi and Finland’s Nokia secured fourth and fifth position respectively.

Seventy two mobile phone brands were listed from 12 different countries in the report, of which Indian origin brands held 29 positions.

Chinese brands Lenovo, Huawei, and Motorola -- now owned by Lenovo -- ranked sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

LG (South Korea) and Intex Technologies (India) figure last in the list.