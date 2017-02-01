‘Iran Crack Security Team’ hacks Press Trust of India’s official Twitter account

The Press Trust of India’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday evening, with the display picture changed to that of a lion with wings.

The black logo had “IRAN CRACK” inscribed on it, followed by the words “SECURITY TEAM”.

Hackers posted at least three messages on PTI’s timeline, and one of them said “join the best channel telegram”.

Soon, the account was restored. It was not immediately clear who was behind the cyber attack targeting the news agency.

Between 7:30 PM & 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2017

Twitter profiles has lately been under attack. Late last year, the accounts of the Congress party and its vice president, Rahul Gandhi, were hacked.In fact, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘s account has also been hacked.

Twitter has traditionally refrained from commenting on hacks, but the company is soon expected to roll out new tools to stop online harassment and upgrade its security protocols.