‘Iran Crack Security Team’ hacks Press Trust of India’s official Twitter account

Updated: Feb 01, 2017 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Iran Crack Security Team’

The suspected hackers posted at least three messages on the timeline of the news agency, and one of them said “join the best channel telegram”.(Screengrab)

The Press Trust of India’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday evening, with the display picture changed to that of a lion with wings.

The black logo had “IRAN CRACK” inscribed on it, followed by the words “SECURITY TEAM”.

Hackers posted at least three messages on PTI’s timeline, and one of them said “join the best channel telegram”.

Soon, the account was restored. It was not immediately clear who was behind the cyber attack targeting the news agency.

Twitter profiles has lately been under attack. Late last year, the accounts of the Congress party and its vice president, Rahul Gandhi, were hacked.In fact, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘s account has also been hacked.

Twitter has traditionally refrained from commenting on hacks, but the company is soon expected to roll out new tools to stop online harassment and upgrade its security protocols.

