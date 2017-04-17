Irate Indian hackers claim to hit Snapchat with data leak, company denies attack

Snapchat, reportedly, has dismissed claims that an anonymous group of Indian hackers miffed with CEO Evan Spiegel had hacked into the company and released data of nearly 1.7 million app users.

HT’s query to Snap Inc to learn more about the attack and its success is yet to be addressed by the company.

The report quotes the Indian hackers claiming to have found the chink in Snap’s armour last year and had then siphoned details of 1.7 million users. Hackers leaked and made this data based available on the darknet to mark their resentment against company’s remark for India.

Ire against Snapchat rose as a Variety report quoted an ex-employee, who Snap terms as ‘disgruntled’, alleging that CEO Evan Spiegel had dismissed India as a poor country in a business meeting back in 2015.

Snap has rubished the claims of the ex-employee and had said that “this is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It’s available worldwide to download for free.”

However, Indians took to social media against Spiegel and poured out their emotions under #boycottsnapchat. In fact, the app rating on the app stores took a hit.

According to the app info on the Apple App Store, the “Customer Ratings” of the current version of the app was “single star” (based on 6,099 ratings) and all versions rating was “one and half star” (based on 9,527 ratings) as on Sunday morning.

Interestingly, some confused netizens also started uninstalling Snapdeal instead of Snapchat.

Reports also claimed that the hackers had further threatened to carry out intensive strike against company on the virtual world till the CEO apologies for his remark.