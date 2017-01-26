Is the Nokia fever back? 6 gets 1.4 million registrations in 1 day

Who doesn’t remember the sweet sound of Nokia’s montage of ‘Connecting People’ as soon any user turned on their phones?

Well it seems that the world was waiting for the brand to bounce back. Why? Because Nokia’s 6 smartphone saw nearly 1.4 million registrations at the second day when it was opened up before it went for another flash sale.

Now 1.4 million is not a small number. More evidence lies in the fact that just two days ahead of the first Nokia 6 flash sale in China, the registrations crossed the mark of 1 million.

For those who are unaware, registrations are not the same as pre-orders and don’t require any monetary exchange. Anybody who is interested in buying Nokia 6 can register over here on JD.com. You are required to have an account on the website to make a registration.

The 6 is currently only available in China and is retailing for CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs. 16,800) on the website. Nokia 6 comes powered with a bright hybrid in-cell display at a fHD screen of 5.5-inch protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

In terms of power, the 6 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem. It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage combo running Android Nougat.

The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos and dual amplifiers that claims to deliver over 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass and unmatched clarity. In terms of optics, Nokia 6 packs a 16-megapixel phase detection auto focus rear camera and a 8-megapixel front camera.