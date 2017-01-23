 itel unveils 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 7,550 | tech$news | Hindustan Times
itel unveils 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 7,550

IANS
itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a new it1518 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 7,550.

The 5-inch device houses 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera and runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

“We are confident that it1518 will generate excellent market traction thanks to its feature-driven, value-plus proposition,” said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel India, in a statement.

The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor paired up with 2GB of RAM, has 8GB internal memory and packs 2,500mAh battery.

The built-in storage capacity is 8GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB.

