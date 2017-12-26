Julian Assange’s Twitter account temporarily goes offline

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s Twitter account briefly vanished on Monday, creating confusion among his fans and followers. His account reappeared on Twitter shortly after.

According to media reports, a search on Twitter with his username said, ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!’ Neither Twitter nor WikiLeaks explained the reason behind Assange’s disappearance from the social networking platform.

According to Gizmodo, Assange had not tweeted since Friday. Some speculated that Assange deleted his Twitter account, sending social media into a frenzy of conspiracy theories about the embattled WikiLeaks founder, news website inquisitr.com reported.

However, some users speculated that Assange was taken out by Twitter as part of the social media platform’s recent purge of inflammatory posters, many on the far right, the report added.

Others believed that it was a move to silence Assange ahead of a major revelation on the part of WikiLeaks.

Despite some oddities from the US Navy and Twitter today and increased physical surveillance @JulianAssange's physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered--confined without charge in violation of two UN rulings requiring the UK to set him free.https://t.co/ne7cQ2Uryw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017

In November, US President Donald Trump’s account briefly vanished from Twitter. His account was deactivated by a rouge employee on his last day of the work. The employee later admitted that it was a mistake.

Responding to the situation, Twitter had promised it will put new measures in place to prevent such incidents in the future.