Kult Ambition 4G smartphone launched at Rs 5,999; takes on Redmi 5A, Bharat 5

Domestic telecom brand Kult from the Optiemus group on Monday launched a new budget smartphone “Ambition.”

Priced at Rs 5,999, the device comes with a 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS display. The smartphone will be available via Amazon.in starting December 11.

“‘Kult Ambition’ is best suited to the needs of a youngster who is a 24X7 digital native, seeking to serve all his entertainment and information needs through his device,” Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult, said in a statement.

The phone is powered by MediaTek MTK6737 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

There is 13-megapixel rear auto focus (AF) camera with flash and 5-megapixel selfie camera with flash. The device runs Android Nougat 7.0 operating system (OS) out of the box. Kult Ambition comes with pre-installed Amazon.in app, Amazon Prime Video, Opera mini, Go2pay to recharge/pay mobile bill.

Kult Ambition will compete with the recently launched Xiaom Redmi 5A and Micromax Bharat 5.

Available for a starting price of Rs 4,999, Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM. It is available in 16GB and 32GB storage variants. Other key features of the phone include 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and 3,000mAh battery.

Micromax’s Bharat 5 is priced at Rs 5,555. Key features of the phone include 5-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 5-megapixel front and selfie cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery.