Lenovo K8 Plus with MediaTek Helio P25 SoC launched, priced at Rs 10,999

Motorola-owned Lenovo on Wednesday launched two new smartphones, Lenovo K8 and Lenovo K8 Plus, in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the Lenovo K8 Plus will be available from 12 noon on September 7 exclusively via Flipkart. Details of the availability and price of K8 will be announced at a later date, Lenovo said.

Like the Lenovo K8 Note, which launched in India last month, the K8 Plus also comes with stock Android (version 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box) and “assured updates to Android Oreo.” The phone is focused on multimedia enthusiasts with features such as Dolby Atmos and TheaterMax Technology.

Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on MediaTek Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz. The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. The company is also going to launch another variant of the Lenovo K8 Plus featuring 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage.

The highlight of the smartphone is dual-rear camera. The setup consists of one 13-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor. The secondary sensor helps deliver Bokeh effect (DSLR-like depth of field). It also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with wide-angle lens.

For connectivity, the Lenovo K8 Plus supports dual-SIM (non-hybrid slot), VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which the company claims delivers 32 hours of 4G talk time and 456 hours of standby time. It has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Lenovo K8 Specifications

As the name suggests, the Lenovo K8 is a stripped-down version of the K8 Plus. It has a 5.2-inch HD display. It also runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by MediaTek P20 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB built-in storage and expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.