Lenovo launches 5,100 mAh battery-powered P2 smartphone at Rs 16,999

Chinese-handset maker Lenovo, who also owns the Moto brand, on Wednesday launched a new 5,100-mAh battery-powered smartphone -- P2 -- at a price of Rs 16,999 which will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from January 17.

“Lenovo P2 is a powerhouse smartphone with longest battery and fastest charging. We are resolving the biggest pain point of consumers i.e. worrying about running out of power with Lenovo P2’s 3 day battery that lets you work & play uninterrupted,” Sudhin Mathur, executive director, Lenovo mobile business group India.

The P2 features a 5.5-inch fHD Super AMOLED Display with a pixel density of 401 pixels per inch. In terms of power, the smartphone that lasts 18 hours on a single charge even on continuous video-watching, sports a octa-core 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with the combination option of a 4GB and a 3GB option.

The Lenovo P2 has an internal memory of 32GB expandable to 128GB. The smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow and also supports 4G LTE and VoLTE. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The P2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Lenovo also has an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 off plus an offer of additional Rs 2,000 discount. Consumers with SBI cards also get an additional discount of 10%.