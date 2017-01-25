Lenovo launches K6 Power’s 4GB variant on Flipkart

Chinese handset-maker Lenovo on Wednesday said that it was launching a new 4GB RAM variant of the K6 Power, priced at Rs 10,999, exclusively on Flipkart.

“The 4GB RAM edition will be available along with the existing 3GB RAM variant starting 31st January, 2017 exclusively on Flipkart at 12 noon,” the company said in a statement.

Currently, Lenovo K6 Power 3GB variant is available at Rs 9,999, only on Flipkart. The phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor, supports 4G LTE connectivity and runs Android Marshmallow operating system. The K6 Power comes with a five-inch full HD display in a all-metal unibody design with Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver colour options.

The K6 Power draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone sports 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, 8MP front camera with wide angle lens, has 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB and houses 4,000mAh battery.

According to a recent report by International Data Corporation (IDC), Lenovo Group, which constitutes almost a fourth of total online smartphone shipments, continues to lead online channel followed by Xiaomi.

Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with 23 percentage share with 8 percent sequential growth followed by Lenovo Group (including Motorola) at second place with 9.6 percent share of smartphones in the third quarter of this year, IDC said.

