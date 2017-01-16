Lenovo slashes Z2 Plus price in India, now at Rs 14,999

Lenovo has slashed the price of its Z2 Plus smartphone by Rs 3,000 in India and the phone is now available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

The phone’s 32GB variant was first launched at a price of Rs 17,999. The 64GB model of the Lenovo Z2 Plus also is now available at Rs. 17,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 19,999 - a discount of Rs. 2,500 - and will be stocked by retail stores.

This also means that Lenovo is ending its exclusivity with Amazon for the Z2 Plus.

Z2 Plus features 5-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and comes in fibre glass frame and also packs a U-Touch 2.0 fingerprint sensor that can be used to do seven different functions.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera and supports 4K capture, 1080p time lapse and slow motion recording. The smartphone will come with a premium chrono case accessory with five different chrono faces. The matte black stealth case worth Rs 699 will come bundled with the phone.

One of the highlights of the Z2 Plus is the preloaded U-Health app that can track data for steps, distance, running, and other physical activities. The smartphone also sports the U Touch 2.0 fingerprint sensor on the home button.