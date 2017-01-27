LG G6 may abandaon removable battery for water-resistant body, to come with Google Assistant

As LG looks to capitalise on its smartphones category after its quarterly results showed the worst performance in terms of mobiles, the company is abandoning its removable battery policy in its next flagship smartphone the G6 to switch to a water-resistant body.

Read: LG Display in talks to supply LCD TV panels to Samsung Electronics

The change in decision might be a direct impact of other flagships like Apple, Samsung and Sony are betting on it. An Indian domestic manufacturer named Hyve Mobility has also tried its hand at the same.

Additionally, the G6 is also expected to come with the Google Assistant -- another trend which seems to be taking over the world. While Apple has Siri, Pixel debuted the Google Assistant and Microsoft has Cortana, Samsung is expected to put is latest assistant, named Bixby, on the upcoming S8.

Read: Is the trend of two rear cameras here to stay?

LG’s adoption of the Google Assistant might mean that the company is not interested in developing an exclusive assistant for its phones or is developing one which will not be ready till the time of the launch of G6.

According to CNET reports, LG is expected to have opted for the backdated 821 processor. The company is also expected to launch the G6 ahead of Samsung S8 to try and take a piece of its share.

The report also goes on to say that LG may not stick with Google for coming years and might choose Amazon’s Alexa due to the strong bonds it has with Bezos-promoted company.

Read: LG Elec says to start selling new premium smartphone in September

A new leaked image also suggests that the top half of the smartphone has smaller bezels compared to its predecessor. The leaked image also shows antenna bands running on the side panel of the alleged LG G6. The new image shows the possible SIM slot on the right side of the handset.