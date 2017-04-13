LG G6 to get LG Pay, facial recognition tech in June: Report

LG G6 will get LG Pay and facial recognition technology in June to rival Samsung Galaxy S8 that comes with iris scanner and Samsung Pay built-in, according to a media report.

The Investor in a report has said that LG has partnered with Oez facial recognition to develop the new feature which will be made available in June alongside LG Pay.

The report cites News Prime, a local online news outlet which quoted an industry source, “Should LG utilise OezFR to support the payment system, it will be the first time for a facial recognition system to be used for financial transactions in the premium smartphone sector.”

Interestingly, both the features can be easily updated on to old flagship phones such as the LG G5 and the V20.

In terms of specifications, the Android 7.0 Nougat-running LG G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) FullVision display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio instead of industry standard (16:9).

In South Korea, the LG G6 is already available for purchase and has been priced starting KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 51,200).