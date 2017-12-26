LG starts rolling out Android Oreo update for its V30 smartphones

LG Electronics on Tuesday announced that it has begun rolling out Android Oreo update to its LG V30 smartphones.

The roll-out comes shortly after the company began a preview programme under which it allowed users to beta test the software update and provide feedback to LG, Yonhap news agency report. The company says it gathered 500 opinions, which would help the company provide more optimised services to V30 users.

Users could make updates by clicking on the notification on the smartphone or by connecting the device to the LG Bridge programme on PCs.

Android Oreo comes with improved performance in terms of speed and battery life. The picture-in-picture feature also allows users to enjoy videos and run another application at the same time.

The LG V30, released in South Korea in September, is the company’s latest premium smartphone and boasts a top-notch dual-lens rear camera system and audio capabilities.

The company at that time had said the device would be launched in European countries like Germany, Spain and Poland by the end of December.

The launch would be the first time for LG to release a V-series smartphone through European mobile carriers.

In India, the company launched “V30+” smartphone for Rs 44,990 earlier this month. The device sports a 6-inch QHD+ display with aspect ratio of 18:9. ‘LG V30+’ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant.

It also has 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage and a 3,300mAh battery. The phone comes with a built-in “Hi-Fi Quad DAC”, with sound tuning by B&O Play.