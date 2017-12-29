LG ThinQ, Google Assistant powered smart speaker launched

South Korean tech major LG Electronics has announced that it is adding a new smart speaker named “ThinQ” to its 2018 line-up, which will be powered by Google Assistant.

Amazon and Apple also have voice-controlled devices that have become popular of late.

“The LG ‘ThinQ’ looks to be a more high-end competitor to something like Google’s ‘Home Max’,” Tech Crunch reported late on Thursday.

“LG’s new speaker is promising a ‘premium’ audio experience thanks to ‘Meridian Audio’ technology and support for lossless high resolution audio,” the report added. The South Korean company has not disclosed much details about the upcoming device.

The smart speaker will be unveiled at The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.

LG “ThinQ” can reportedly control smart home devices via Google Assistant and a voice app from the company that also controls other smart home appliances in the “ThinQ” line-up.

The device will compete with smart speakers such as Amazon’s “Echo” line-up, Google Home and Apple’s soon-to-launch “HomePod”.

“Sound technology has come a long way since LG introduced the first radio to the Korean market almost 60 years ago,” said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. “Our latest lineup of audio products has been designed for those listeners who value premium sound with smart-enabled capabilities, and demonstrates how LG continues to push the boundaries on how people enjoy music and movies.”