LinkedIn introduces Resume Assistant for Microsoft Word: Here’s how to use it

LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called Resume Assistant to bring the insights of the professional networking platform directly into Microsoft Word. Resume Assistant will be rolling out to Microsoft Insiders starting this week on Windows and will be generally available to Office 365 subscribers in the coming months.

After you select your desired role and industry, Resume Assistant will pull LinkedIn insights from millions of member profiles so you can see diverse examples of how professionals in that role describe their work.

“Within Resume Assistant you’ll also see relevant job listings from LinkedIn’s over 11 million active job openings to jump start your search.

“Along with job openings, you’ll see details of what the job requires, helping you to tailor your resume to a specific role,” LinkedIn said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Within Resume Assistant, users will also see the option to turn on Open Candidates. This feature on LinkedIn quietly signals to recruiters that you are open to new opportunities, and makes you twice as likely to hear from recruiters.

Highlight the right skills to increase the chances to get discovered by recruiters. (LinkedIn)

Microsoft earlier this month announced rolling out integration of LinkedIn features into Outlook.com for Office 365 customers. The integration gave users access to LinkedIn insights, profile pictures, work history and more from within their inbox within Outlook.com.

The company also updated the translation tools available within ‘Word’ allowing users to translate sections of text, or the entire document, and review or save the result as a regular document file.