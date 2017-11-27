M-tech launches Eros Plus entry-level 4G VoLTE smartphone: Specifications, features

Domestic mobile manufacturer M-tech on Monday launched an entry-level smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. Called Eros Plus, the smartphone is priced at Rs 4,299.

Eros Plus comes in Rose Gold, Gold and grey colour options and is available across e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Paytm, Shopclues and Snapdeal.

“The smartphone ‘Eros Plus’ blends stylish design with high performance and value for money, a combination that makes it unique in its segment,” Goutam Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.

The 5-inch device with “FVWGA LCD” display comes with 5MP rear camera and a Video Graphics Array (VGA) camera on the front. It is equipped with 2,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 240 hours of standby time and 7.5 hours of talk time.

The dual-sim device is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64 GB. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Other features of the phone include MP3/MP4/3GP player, FM radio, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-fi among others.

Looking at the price and specifications on offer, Eros Plus will be competing with the likes of Intex Aqua Star 4G, InFocus M370, Xolo Era 4G and Lenovo A2010.