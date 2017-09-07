Mafe AIR with 4G VoLTE, Android Nougat launched, priced at Rs 3,999

Indian smartphone brand Mafe Mobile on Tuesday launched an entry-level smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. Called the AIR, the smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It is priced at Rs 3,999.

Featuring 4-inch FWVGA display, Mafe AIR sports 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 2MP selfie camera. Backed by 1.3Ghz Quad-core ‘SPREADTRUM’ processor, the device comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which is expandable up to 32GB.

“The all new Mafe ‘AIR’ is designed for the first time smartphone user, who has aspirations but is also looking for a value for money product,” said Jaikishan Agarwala, Director, Operations, Saawariya Impex Pvt Ltd, that promotes Mafe Mobile, in a statement.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the smartphone is powered by 2000mAh battery which claims to provide up to 10 hours of talk-time.

The 4G VoLTE smartphone also includes features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi with tethering, proximity sensor and FM radio.

