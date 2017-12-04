Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro with 18:9 HD display, dual-front camera launched

Micromax’s latest smartphone offering is the Canvas Infinity Pro, available from December 6 exclusively on Flipkart. The full-screen comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999.

Canvas Infinity Pro is second full-screen smartphone from Micromax. The Indian handset maker had launched Canvas Infinity in August this year. Priced at Rs 9,999, Canvas Infinity is one of the most affordable smartphones in India with a ‘Full Vision’ display.

Canvas Infinity Pro: Specifications, features

Canvas Infinity Pro comes with the same 5.7-inch HD screen as on Canvas Infinity. Another major difference between the two phones is that Canvas Infinity Pro comes with a dual-camera setup on the front, consisting of a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

Aimed at selfie enthusiasts, Micromax’s smartphone comes with various modes such as Portrait Mode (for DSLR-like depth-of-field effect) and Face Beauty which is said to add “natural face enhancements even in dimly lit settings.”

On the back, it has a 16-megapixel camera. Micromax has also updated its native Gallery app to version 4. The update essentially uses image and facial recognition technologies to allow users to search for photos in the gallery by recognizing a person’s face – similar to Google Photos.

For performance, Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro relies on Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver standby time of 420 hours, music playback of up to 22 hours and video playback of up to 6 hours.

Canvas Infinity Pro also features a fingerprint scanner on the back.