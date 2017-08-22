Micromax Canvas Infinity with 5.7-inch 18:9 display launched, priced at Rs 9,999

Micromax on Tuesday launched its new smartphone, Canvas Infinity, in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone will be initially available via Amazon India before rolling out to the offline stores . Registration for the smartphone begins today while sale starts on September 1. The highlight of the smartphone is its 18:9 display aspect ratio: something we’ve seen on the flagship smartphones such as the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

LG had recently launched a Rs 14,990 smartphone, LG Q6, with 18:9 aspect ratio. While most smartphones come with 16:9 aspect ratio, 18:9 gives more real estate to the screen, rendering a near bezel-less look and feel.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Specifications

Canvas Inifinity comes with a 5.7-inch HD IPS display and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Micromax also announced it will provide regular firmware updates to the smartphone. It will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo very soon.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and comes with 32GB of on-board storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The Canvas Infinity boasts a 16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera can also deliver a Bokeh (a DSLR-like depth of field) effect to photos. On the rear, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. It is powered by a 2,900mAh battery, and comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Micromax Canvas Infinity will be competing against the Coolpad Cool Play 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Priced at Rs 14,999, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 comes with 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. The top-end model of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 12,999. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 5.5-inch full HD display.