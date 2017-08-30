Micromax Canvas Plex Tab with 8-inch HD display launched, priced at Rs 12,999

Micromax on Tuesday launched a new tablet called Canvas Plex Tab. The Rs 12,999 tablet will come bundled with a one-year unlimited access to content library on Eros Now, an on-demand multimedia content platform that competes with the likes of Hotstar, Netflix and SonyLiv among others. The tablet will be available across retail stores from September 1.

The tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display and DTS Sound for an immersive video and gaming experience. The device is powered by a MediaTek processor. It has 3GB of RAM and comes with 32GB of built-in storage. A 4,000mAh battery runs the device. Full specifications of the Micromax Canvas Plex Tab have not been released yet.

Micromax and Eros Now have also partnered for the promotion of upcoming Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar. Select consumers stand a chance to meet the actors and get free movie tickets. Users will have access to Eros Now’s full library for one-year, which includes full-length movies, theme-based curated playlists, music video playlists and more.

“With affordable 4G plans available, consumers access entertainment like never before and carrying a tab would almost be like carrying a mini Cineplex on the go. Canvas Plex is our endeavour to bring to our users, content and associations which add value to their overall entertainment experience,” said Vikas Jain, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics Limited.

“With this partnership, we will be extending our ability to provide entertainment on-the-go, anywhere and anytime to Micromax’s more than 100 million users,” added Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital.

The launch of the Canvas Plex Tab comes just days after the company introduced the Canvas Infinity, a sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone with 18:9 display aimed at mobile gaming and multimedia enthusiasts. The Micromax Canvas Infinity features a 5.7-inch HD display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the rear, the tablet has a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is powered by a 2,900mAh battery.