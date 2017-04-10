Micromax Dual 5, first vertical dual camera, to go on sale on Flipkart today

Micromax Dual 5, the company’s and India’s first phone to come with vertical dual rear cameras, is scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart and other offline stores on Monday.

The company’s first dual camera series smartphone, which will retail at a price of Rs 24,999 and only be available in Gold colour for now, will come with a 5.5-inch FHD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Micromax Dual 5 comes powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor fused with 4GB of RAM. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow-running Dual 5 comes with 128GB of internal storage expandable upto 128GB.

In terms of optics, the Micromax Dual 5 comes with two 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensors on the back -- one for monochrome light and the other for RGB (colour) featuring an f/1.8 aperture. The Micromax Dual 5 camera also captures video at 4K UHD resolution, while the company is touting 3D video functionality thanks to the dual rear cameras.

On the front, the Micromax Dual 5 sports another 13-megapixel camera, with a 1.12-micron pixel Sony IMX258 sensor. It bears an f/2.0 aperture and features a soft selfie flash module. Other front camera features include an integrated SmartBeauty mode, gesture control, and a GIF maker.

Micromax Dual 5 specifications Display: 5.5-inch display with Corning Gornilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

RAM: 4GB RAM

Front camera: 13-megapixel front shooter

Rear camera: 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear cameras with LED flash

Battery: 3,200 mAh

Operating system:

Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth module

Price: Rs 24,999

Availability: Flipkart and other offline stores

The Micromax Dual 5, which will draw power from a 3,200 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge, will come with a fingerprint sensor and a dedicated customisable key for quick actions. Micromax claimed that only 10 minutes of charging the phone will give it juice for 4 hours. The customisable button can be set as a quick launch button for Camera and other actions.

In terms of security, the phone will come with a military grade independent security chip for safer passwords. The security features of the phone also makes it ‘theft-proof’. The company claims that the phone will not shut down once a wrong PIN is entered too many times and if the right PIN is not entered in a hour, it will wipe all the data on the phone.

Micromax also claims that the phone will come with an anti-snoop mode. If someone enters a wrong PIN, then the camera takes a photo of the person and notifies the owner of the phone, the company said.

Further, the phone comes with a secure vault where the user can store his or her private files. Other features incldude an IR blaster, app freezer to restrict background apps and VoLTE support.