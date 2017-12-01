Micromax launches Redmi 5A-rival ‘Bharat 5’, priced at Rs 5,555: Specifications, features

Micromax on Friday introduced an entry-level smartphone, Bharat 5, with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 5,555, the smartphone is available across retail stores.

The Indian handset company has also tied up with Vodafone to offer 50 GB of free data with Bharat 5. To avail the scheme, customers will need to get a 1GB of data pack after which they will 10GB of additional data every month for five months.

Micromax Bharat 5: Specifications, features

Bharat 5 comes with a 5.2-inch display with full HD resolution. It runs Android Nougat and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM. It has 16GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 16GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. It also has front LED flash.

Micromax claims that 5,000mAh battery on Bharat 5 can run up to 2 days and has a standby time up to three weeks.

Bharat 5: Key Specs 5.2-inch HD Display

Quad-core SoC + 1GB of RAM

5MP Rear + 5MP Front cameras

5,000mAh Battery

Micromax Bharat 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Looking at the price point and specifications on offer, Bharat 5 will be competing with Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A, which debuted in India on Thursday.

Xiaomi is selling the base model of Redmi 5A (2GB RAM + 16GB built-in storage) at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. The top-end model (3GB RAM + 32GB built-in storage) is priced at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display, Android 7.1 Nougat and Qualcomm’s 425 quad-core processor. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), and 5-element lens. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone comes with dual-SIM support along with a dedicated microSD card slot (expandable up to 128GB). Redmi 5A is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.