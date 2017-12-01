Microsoft Edge browser rolled out for Android, iOS

Microsoft on Thursday rolled out the final version of its Edge browser for Android and iOS devices. The company had launched a beta version of the application last month.

“Edge browser was available exclusively to ‘Windows Insiders’ and required a PC running Windows 10 in order to sign up. But starting today, any iOS and Android users can download Microsoft Edge for their mobile device,” Engadget reported late on Thursday.

Microsoft Edge brings better integration for Windows users to iOS. The “continue on PC” feature allows users to easily switch between their PC and iPhone.

The browser also includes access to favourites, history, reading list, and e-books. According to The Verge, the software giant is planning to support tab syncing and the iPad at some point in the future.

However, both features are unlikely to arrive until next year. Microsoft Edge browser for Android and iOS can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

The launch of Edge browser comes shortly after Mozilla unveiled a new Firefox Quantum browser for mobile platform. Mozilla claims that its new browser 30 percent lighter” than Google Chrome and that it uses less computer memory. Apart from routine features such as incognito mode and refreshed UI, Firefox Quantum leverages multiple cores running on modern mobile devices.

Vivaldi, a popular desktop browser, on Thursday announced adding sync feature. This essentially means Vivaldi users can now back up and sync data such as bookmarks, passwords and browsing history across their devices.