Microsoft, KidZania to raise awareness about online safety among children

Microsoft and global indoor theme park KidZania on Wednesday announced a partnership on creating awareness among children about safety on the Internet.

The tech giant recommended the use of Microsoft “Family Safety” features and Windows 10 “Parental Controls” to safeguard children against cyberbullying.

“The Internet can be a wonderful educational tool as well as a means of providing constructive leisure activities for children. However, most parents are worried about some of the content their children may be exposed to on the web and want to keep them safe online,” said Alok Lall, Partner Technology Lead, Microsoft India, in a statement.

According to the recent Microsoft Digital Civility Index Report, 74% of Indian youths face online risks such as cyber bullying and harassment and 75% know a friend or family member who has been subjected to online harassment.

To make kids aware of cyber threats, Microsoft and KidZania also organised an interactive session with Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist at Paras Hospitals.

“Since inception in India, KidZania has hosted more than 2.5 million visitors. While our safety measures are of international standards, there is a constant flow of learning through best practices from our 24 global centres,” said Viraj Jit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, KidZania India.