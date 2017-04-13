Microsoft Spring Event confirmed on May 2: Here is how to live stream and what to expect?

Microsoft has finally confirmed its Spring 2017 event and it seems the company is all set to launch products aimed at the education sector.

The Redmond-based company will live stream the event starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 PM Indian standarad time). We will soon post the live stream link here.

However, we expect Microsoft to launch a couple of devices and a new version of Windows 10.

Surface Pro 5

The long-awaited Surface Pro 5 may finally see the light of the day. The only piece of supporting evidence is that it has passed certification in China.

Coming to what changes / new features Surface Pro 5 brings over Surface Pro 4, we can expect Kaby Lake Processor and USB-C type slot for sure. There have been rumors about UHD display and Surface Pen with some exciting features like color-sensing tip & display too. Surface Pen may be rechargeable too.

Surface Cloudbook running Windows 10 Cloud

New leaks claim that the product will be called Surface CloudBook. If introduced, this will be a new category or just Surface 4 with a new design running windows 10 Cloud Edition may be unveiled altogether. Rumors have it that it may comes with a Clamshell design. A cheap Surface 4 running Windows 10 Cloud Edition may be targeted at Education Sector as a worthy competitor to Chrome Books.

Windows 10 Cloud Edition

Microsoft is supposed to officially launch Windows 10 Cloud Edition, that has leaked already. Windows 10 Cloud will be able to install apps only available in Windows Store. Though for a price Windows Cloud users will be able to upgrade to versions allowing installation of traditional Win32 apps.

Windows 10 Cloud may be aimed at Education sector with lower pricing and cheaper compatible hardware.