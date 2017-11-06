Microsoft to end free Windows 10 upgrade for assistive tech users in December

Microsoft will stop providing free Windows 10 upgrade to some of its users by December 31. It’s worth noting that the company had already stopped free upgrade to Windows 10 in July last year but users who use accessibility features received an extension, a report in Zdnet said on Saturday.

Accessibility features in Windows are options to help users who may have trouble using their computers normally.

In July, Microsoft announced: “We are not restricting the free upgrade offer to specific assistive technologies. If you use assistive technology on Windows, you are eligible for the free upgrade offer.”

According to the report, Microsoft quietly edited that page last week and updated the original statement “We will make a public announcement prior to ending the offer” to “The accessibility upgrade offer expires on December 31, 2017”.

The general ‘Upgrade to Windows 10 FAQ’ page was revised to include the expiration date for this offer. That page was “last reviewed” on October 24.

Microsoft had announced Windows 10 operating system in 2015. The new operating system came with a completely new user interface, performance improvements along with various new features. Back in May, Microsoft had announced that half a billion devices were running the latest Windows 10. Interestingly, the company had initially targeted hitting 1 billion by 2018 but it later asserted that it won’t hit 1 billion in time.

Windows 10 initially saw a brisk uptake by users, thanks to Microsoft’s free upgrade scheme. But after almost one year, the company stopped the scheme. It’s not yet known how much impact the move had on the Windows 10 adoption worldwide.