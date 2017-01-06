Misfit launches Vapor touchscreen Smartwatch at CES 2017

Misfit, a subsidiary of US company Fossil that is used to manufacture activity trackers and smart home appliances, has launched its first touchscreen smartwatch at CES 2017.

Called Vapor, the wearable sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor along with a 4GB RAM. The watch is expected to run on a forked-version of Android. In terms of design, the watch is expected to have a round dial with metallic edges.

The UI has a unique feature that Misfit calls the touch bezel, which is a touchwheel of sorts that lets you interact with and control elements on the watch.

The watch can be paired on to a smartphone or be connected to Wi-Fi as in any other watch. It also supports Bluetooth and in-built GPS. It also comes with a heart rate sensor, and other sensors include an accelerometer, altimeter, and gyroscope.

Further, the Vapor is waterproof and comes with interchangeable straps just like most other smartwatches. The Samsung Gear S3 is also expected to be waterproog. Vapour claims that it can sustain two days on a single charge and will carry a tag of or under $200 (roughly Rs. 13,500).