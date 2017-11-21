MIUI 9 Global ROM will be the last update for these 6 Xiaomi models

Xiaomi has adjusted its roadmap for future MIUI custom ROM updates for its smartphones. The company has decided against rolling out future updates for as many as six models, and its latest MIUI 9 Global ROM will be the last update these devices will receive.

“After November 17, updates for the following 6 devices -- namely, Mi 2/2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime and Mi Note -- will be suspended, both closed beta and public beta. MIUI Global Beta ROM 7.11.16 is the last beta update for the above devices,” said the company in a forum post.

These devices (along with Redmi 1S) will receive the MIUI 9 Global ROM to be released between December 2017 and January 2018. The company also promised to provide methods to flash to MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM to users who have flashed their devices to MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Xiaomi said, “MIUI ROM has been updated regularly ever since its first version was released. And the MIUI Team has been committed to providing the best experience to users of all devices. Therefore, MIUI performance is constantly improved to deliver a better system experience to all users.”

“However, to ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending updates for six devices. This was done after long discussions and evaluation of the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc,” it added.

Xiaomi, earlier this month, announced the MIUI 9 Global ROM for its India users. The latest software update brings a slew of new features such as split screen, improved notification panel and new icon animations. The update covered almost all Xiaomi smartphones, including the Mi 2 launched in 2012.