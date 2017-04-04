Moto G5 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specifications

Lenovo-owned Motorola, now known as Moto, is scheduled to launch the Moto G5 smartphone in an event on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The smaller sized Moto G5, which was showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year alongside the Moto G5 Plus, comes with a 5-inch screen and a quad-core processor compared to Moto G5 Plus’ 5.2-inch screen and an octa-core processor.

Coming to all the specifications of the Moto G5, the smartphone comes with a 5-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Moto G5 will draw power from a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and a 3GB RAM unit. The Moto G5, which will come with a 2,800 mAh battery, will run on Android Nougat.

In terms of optics, the Moto G5 will come with a 13-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.0 aperture. The front shooter is also a 5-megapixel wide lens with aperture f/2.2.

The dual-SIM Moto G5 will also come with a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wifi among other connectivity options. Internal storage on the Moto G5 will be tipped at 16GB expandable via microSD.

The company is expected to price the smartphone at Rs 12,999 and sell through Amazon and other offline channels. In contrast, the Moto G5 Plus is priced at Rs 16,999.

The larger screened 5.2-inch Moto G5 Plus comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor combined with a 3GB RAM. Strangely, the Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with lesser aperture and a 5-megapixel fronty camera. The Moto G5 Plus draws power from a 3,000 mAh battery. Other features are exactly similar to the Moto G5.

Moto G5 specifications:

Display: 5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (quad-core)

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 16 GB expandable via microSD

Camera: 13-megapixel wide angle with f/2.0; 5-megapixel front shooter

Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth

Battery: 2,800 mAh

Operating System: Android Nougat

SIM slots: Dual SIM slots

Moto G5 Plus specifications:

Display: 5.2-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (octa-core)

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 16GB expandle via microSD

Camera: 12-megapixel with f/1.7; 5-megapixel front shooter

Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth

Battery: 3,000 mAh battery

Operating System: Android Nougat

SIM slots: Dual SIM