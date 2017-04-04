Moto G5 launched in India at Rs 11,999: Specs, release date and availability

Lenovo, parent company of erstwhile Motorola, has launched the Moto G5 in India at a price of Rs 11,999 -- a Rs 5,000 difference than its elder brother -- the Moto G5 Plus that comes at a price of Rs 16,999.

The Moto G5, which will be available post midnight starting Tuesday, will be an Amazon.in exclusive. Amazon’s India arm is also offering several other offers including a cashback of Rs 1,000 on the phone. Other offers include another cashback offer of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

In terms of specifications, the metal bodied 5-inch Moto G5 comes with a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor combined with 3 GB of RAM. The Moto G5, which comes with 16GB of internal memory along with external SD card support, will draw power from a 2,800 mAh battery. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, WiFi and 4G. The dual SIM Moto G5 will run Android Nougat. Interestingly, Nougat allows users to treat SD card memory also as system memory so 16GB on the Moto G5 is enough to start with.

Also, Amazon.in is offering a 16GB SanDisk memory card along with the phone in an early bird offer.

In terms of optics, the Moto G5 comes with 13-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.0 aperture rear camera along with LED flash unit. The front shooter is also a wide angle 5-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture.

In contrast, the larger 5.2-inch Moto G5 Plus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with a 3GB RAM. In terms of camera, the Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera on the Moto G5 Plus is identical to the G5. The Moto G5 Plus comes with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus comes with a Moto app that teaches users on how to use Moto actions and gestures. Simple hand actions can help click a picture, light up the torch or put the phones in DND mode. The G5 and G5 Plus also comes with a help app that can detect problems with the phone and help fix simpler problems.

Moto G5 specifications: Display: 5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (octa-core)

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 16 GB expandable via microSD

Camera: 13-megapixel wide angle with f/2.0; 5-megapixel front shooter

Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth

Battery: 2,800 mAh

Operating System: Android Nougat

SIM slots: Dual SIM slots

The picture shows the Moto G5 Plus that was launched in India at a price of Rs 16,999. The Moto G5 Plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with a 3 GB RAM in contrast to Moto G5’s Snapdragon 430 processor. (Moto)