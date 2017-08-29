Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus smartphones launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Tuesday launched its Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus smartphones in India. The two smartphones, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively, will go on sale via Amazon India at 11:59pm on Tuesday.

The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, as the name suggests, are the successors to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, both currently available for Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

Moto G5S Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Moto G5S runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with built-in 32GB of storage and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. A 3,000mAh battery powers the smartphone. It also has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button.

Moto G5S Plus Specifications

The Moto G5S Plus features a 5.5-inch full HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone runs on 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It is available in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The smartphone comes with a microSD card that supports up to 128GB storage.

Moto G series gets its first dual-camera phone. (Motorola)

The G5S comes with a dual-rear camera setup on the back, which includes two 13-megapixel sensors (RGB + monochrome). Other camera features include f/2.0 aperture, 8X digital zoom for photos, Pro Mode, Burst Mode and Panorama Mode among others. The smartphone can take 4K Ultra HD videos at 30fps. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with wide-angle lens, LED flash and f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.2, WI-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and GPS. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner that is embedded into the home button. The Moto G5S Plus runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

In comparison, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch full HD display, 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery.