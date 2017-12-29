Moto G5S Plus price slashed, now available for Rs 14,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday announced a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 on its popular mid-range smartphone -- Moto G5S Plus in India, bringing down the price to Rs 14,999.

Moto G5S Plus was launched in August for Rs 15,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The device sports two 13MP sensors at the rear. One is a monochrome lens and the other one is an RGB sensor. The specifications of G5S Plus include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with “TurboPower” feature. “TurboPower” can give six hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge, the company had claimed during the launch.

The dual-SIM Moto G5S Plus runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system (OS) out of the box and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is available in blush gold and lunar gray colours on Amazon.in and “Moto Hub” stores that have been opened for consumers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

The company hasn’t announced any price drop for Moto G5S which is currently available online for Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes with 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 16-megapixel rear camera and 3,000mAh battery.