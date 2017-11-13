Moto X4 with Snapdragon 630 SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 20,999

Motorola on Monday finally launched its Moto X4 smartphone in India. The smartphone is exclusively available via Flipkart and Moto Hub stores from today. The smartphone is available in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64FGB built-in storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB built-in storage, priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

The Moto X4 was first unveiled at IFA 2017 earlier this year. The smartphone had created a lot of buzz for being one of the first devices to support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Though the smartphone does not support Alexa digital assistant in India as yet.

Another big highlight of the smartphone is water-resistant feature. It comes with IP68 certification, which is currently available on top-tier of flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ and LG G6.

Moto X4: Specifications, features

The Moto X4 comes with a 5.2-inch LTS IPS display with full HD resolution. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB/64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Moto X4: Key Specs 5.2-inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC

3GB/4GB RAM

12MP+8MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera

3,000mAh battery

With the X4, Motorola has brought the dual-camera system to its premium range of smartphones. The Moto X4 comes with a dual-rear camera setup, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps and full HD videos at 60fps.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The Moto X4 also has a fingerprint sensor.