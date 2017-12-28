 Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ among most trending Twitter hashtags in 2017 | tech | Hindustan Times
Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ among most trending Twitter hashtags in 2017

tech Updated: Dec 28, 2017 12:28 IST
Students listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Government Senior Secondary School, Ladowali.(Pardeep Pandit/HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme has emerged as the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017 in the news and governance category, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

“Mann Ki Baat” is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. “#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year,” Twitter said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017. Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.

In sports, top trending hashtags were #ct17, #indvpak, #IPL, #wwc17. Top entertainment hashtags were #baahubali 2, #bb11, #mersal.

“In the list of 10 Most Followed Indians on Twitter in 2017, PM Narendra Modi (@NarendraModi) retained the #1 position with 37.5 million followers (ahead of some of the most popular Bollywood and Cricket stars), thanks to a follower growth of 52% this year. While actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) leaped ahead of Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan), the list also witnessed the entry of two of India’s biggest cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) and Virat Kohli (@imVkohli),” said Twitter in a release.

