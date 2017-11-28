Net neutrality: TRAI releases recommendations, says no ‘discriminatory treatment’ on content

India’s telecom regulator has backed the basic principles of an open and free internet in its recommendations on net neutrality, a term which means people should get equal access to the internet.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) guidelines released on Tuesday say that no internet access service provider can implement any form of discrimination, restriction or interference in the treatment of content. These include practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content.

“A Licensee providing Internet Access Service shall not engage in any discriminatory treatment of content, including based on the sender or receiver, the protocols being used or the user equipment,” it said. The new guidelines will apply to internet access service providers, but certain ‘specialised services’ as defined by the telecom ministry would be exempt.

TRAI recommended that the government change its rules for granting licences to internet access service providers and set up a monitoring body to ensure net neutrality. In February 2016, it ruled in favour of net neutrality by prohibiting discriminatory tariffs for data after an extended campaign by internet activists, who argued that Facebook’s Free Basics platform and other offerings by Indian telecom companies violated net neutrality principles

It had in January 2017 floated a consultation paper and invited views on neutrality, seeking views on issues like how to ensure non-discriminatory access to content on the internet. This was followed up by an open house discussion in August which saw participation from representatives from telecom and internet service providers, consulting firms, activists, and policy experts.

TRAI’s recommendations come after the US announced plans to repeal its exisitng rules on net neutrality and essentially allow telecom companies to restrict broadband speeds and favour their own services if they wish.

Net neutrality has been debated globally and India, with activists demanding an open internet without any restrictions any restrictions on the nature or speed of internet.