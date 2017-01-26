Netflix now allows Android users to download on memory cards

Global entertainment streaming company Netflix on Thursday said that it was adding the long awaited feature -- the ability to download on memory card or expandable storage on Android operating system.

This means that users will be able to download content on Android smartphones and tablets. Earlier the company had opened up the ‘watch offline’ feature in face of rising competition from other players such as Amazon Prime Video.

However, the feature was restricted to inbuilt storage. Players like YouTube also has the same restriction. But the move might see the company increase its user base in countries such as India -- on which it is betting to drive growth.

India is currently the fastest growing smartphone in the world and companies such as Ericsson in its mobility report has hinted that video seems to be the most engaging content for Indians.

But this comes at no surprise for Android Marshmallow or Nougat users as they could already avoid such deadlocks by making use of the adoptable storage option that lets users merge in-built and external storage.

However, for those who can’t do this, they can now head into the Netflix app’s settings section. Then move to the option of ‘download location’ and chose from the storage options -- internal storage or SD card.

Interestingly, the download will stay where you chose to store it for the first time. This means that even if you want you can’t move it from SD card to internal storage or vice versa.

If users want to do it, then simply they have to re-download all of the content again. iPhone and iPad owners will just have to be selective in what they want.