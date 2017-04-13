No support from us on Nokia phones made before Dec 1, 2016: HMD Global

HMD Global, the company behind the new Nokia handsets, has said that it will not support any Nokia branded phone made before December 1 last year.

“We don’t service phones built before December 2016. You could try a hard reset but you will lose your contacts, files and data,” a tweet by Nokia reads.

In another tweet, which was a response to one user (@Nayan_m_), Nokia said that the handsets manufactured before December 1, 2016 will be taken care of by B2X.

“Hi, all phones sold before 1 December, 2016 will be serviced via https://support.b2x.com,” the company wrote in the tweet.

B2X is the company responsible for handling customer care and support for Apple and Microsoft along with HMD Global.