No support from us on Nokia phones made before Dec 1, 2016: HMD Global

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2017 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Nokia

HMD Global, the company that promotes Nokia smartphones, has said that it will not support phones made before December 1.

HMD Global, the company behind the new Nokia handsets, has said that it will not support any Nokia branded phone made before December 1 last year.

“We don’t service phones built before December 2016. You could try a hard reset but you will lose your contacts, files and data,” a tweet by Nokia reads.

In another tweet, which was a response to one user (@Nayan_m_), Nokia said that the handsets manufactured before December 1, 2016 will be taken care of by B2X.

“Hi, all phones sold before 1 December, 2016 will be serviced via https://support.b2x.com,” the company wrote in the tweet.

B2X is the company responsible for handling customer care and support for Apple and Microsoft along with HMD Global.

