No sweetener for Apple to be a part of Make-in-India

Your iPhone and iPad might not get the made in India tag, just yet. Top sources in the government say that it is unlikely to further sweeten the deal for Apple to start manufacturing in India with its contract manufacturer Foxconn.

Three departments within the Indian government are looking into Apple Inc’s demands for incentives. They are: the department of industrial production and promotion, department of revenue and department of information and technology.

“Apple has been looking for several duty and tax incentives for manufacturing handsets in India, but the government is unlikely to make any exception for one company,” said a top official in one of the departments mentioned above. Speaking to HT on conditions of anonymity, the official said that any exception for the iPhone manufacturer will defeat the purpose of an integrated policy such as Make-in-India.

Apple wants more incentives from the government under the Make in India. The iPhone maker is in talks with the government for higher sops and benefits under the scheme, government sources told HT on conditions of anonymity.

Local manufacturing will help Apple open retail stores in the country. Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn), which makes Apple devices, has a manufacturing facility in southern India.

“Apple wants higher exemptions since there are not many high-end phone-component makers in India to buy from,” said another government official, who did not wish to be named. “The company will have to manufacture the components in India, and it has to meet international standards.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the company was looking at India as the next big market. Apple was not in India for a year or two, instead “100s of years”, Cook said during his visit to India earlier in the year.

The government already offers several initiatives, including differential duty structure, modified special incentive package scheme (MSIPS) and zero-duty on import of all components except adapters, batteries and headsets, for global and local manufacturers, under Make in India.

Aimed at promoting electronic manufacturing, MSIPS provides capital subsidy of 20% in special economic zones (SEZs) and 25% in non-SEZs, in the form of reimbursement of excise for capital equipment. For high-capital investment projects, it also provides for reimbursement of central taxes and duties.

Also, if a handset-manufacturer assembles phones locally, then it just pays a 1% duty, instead of the 12.5% on a phone that is imported. There is also a duty differential on battery, adapter and headsets. If a handset-maker purchases all these from domestic companies, it pays only 2%, instead of 12.5% when imported.

However, Apple seems dissatisfied with such facilities. A person in the know of things said that India is now being compared to manufacturing destinations like Vietnam and China.

“Apple might want MSIPS to continue, freight subsidy as the country has logistical issues, continuation of differential duty on mobile handsets and components manufacturing even when the GST regime comes in and income tax holiday in the country just as China or Vietnam offers,” an industry expert told HT, adding that “exports should be made a top priority by enhancing sops under merchandise exports from India scheme (MEIS) from 2% to 5%.”

Earlier, the Tim Cook-led company had sought relaxation of local sourcing norms under the shield of ‘state-of-the-art and cutting edge’ technology providers.

A foreign brand looking to open single-brand retail stores in India is mandated to source 30% from Indian manufacturers for a minimum period of three years.

