Nokia 130 feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,599

HMD Global on Thursday launched a new version of the classic Nokia 130 feature phone in India. Priced at Rs 1,599, the phone is available in three colour options: red, grey and black. The new Nokia 130 also comes pre-loaded with the classic Snake Xenzia game.

In terms of design, the Nokia 130 has a polycarbonate shell and matte back cover along with an Island keymat with separated keys. It features a 1.8-inch colour QQVGA screen. The phone runs on the Nokia Series 30+ software platform, coupled with 4MB of RAM.

The Nokia 130 comes with 8MB of ROM and supports expandable storage up to 32GB via a microSD card. It also has a rear camera with unspecified resolution. The phone is powered by a 1,020mAh battery, which the company says is capable of delivering 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. Connectivity options include a dual-SIM slot, Bluetooth 3.0, microUSB, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Other key features of the device include a built-in FM Radio and mp3 player. Besides Snake Xenzia, the Nokia 130 also comes preloaded with five try-and-buy games from Gameloft – Ninja Up, Danger Dash, Nitro Racing, Air Strike and Sky Gift.

“The Nokia 130 has been built to take everyday knocks while offering entertainment as you go about your day. High quality voice and call clarity is essential, and the Nokia 130 delivers that and so much more in a stylish and truly entertaining package,” said Ajey Mehta, vice president (India), HMD Global.

Earlier this year, HMD Global had introduced a refreshed Nokia 3310 feature phone. Priced at Rs 3,310, the feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has 16MB of internal memory and supports expandable storage up to 32GB.

The Nokia 3310 redux has a 2-megapixel primary camera with LED flash. Connectivity options include microUSB, Bluetooth 3.0 and 3.5mm audio jack. It is powered by a 1,200mAh battery, which is capable of delivering up to 22.1 hours of talk time and up to 51 hours of mp3 playback.