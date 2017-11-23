Nokia 2 launched in India for Rs 6,999: Specifications, features

HMD Global, which owns the rights to use Nokia branding on mobile phones and tablets, on Thursday launched its latest smartphone ‘Nokia 2’ in India. Priced at Rs 6,999, the smartphone will be available across top retail stores in the country from November 24.

Nokia 2 comes in three colours in Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black. HMD Global has also tied up with Reliance Jio to offer an additional 45 GB 4G Data on Nokia 2. Jio users will get 5GB of additional 4G data on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above, which is limited to nine recharges till August 31, 2018.

The company is also offering a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance via Servify to customers who open the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period.

Nokia 2: Specifications, features

Unveiled earlier this month, Nokia 2 comes with entry-level specifications with a big 4,100mAh battery. The smartphone features a 5-inch LCD HD display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Nokia 2: Key Specifications 5-inch HD Display

Snapdragon 212 SoC + 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage

8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera

4,100mAh Battery

Nokia 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU. The smartphone comes with 8GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 32GB via a microSD card.

The Nokia 2 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash and a 5-megapixel selfie-camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WI-FI and GPS. It is powered by a 4,100mAh battery.

Nokia 2 versus competition

The new Nokia smartphone will take on popular budget smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is priced slightly higher at Rs 8,499. It features a 5-inch HD display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Redmi 4 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Powered by a 4,000mAh battery, Redmi 4 also features a fingerprint reader, dual-SIM and VoLTE support.

Redmi 4A is essentially a stripped down version of Redmi 4 and is priced at Rs 6,999. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB storage and 3,120mAh battery.