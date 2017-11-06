Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM launched at Rs 13,499; specs compared with Redmi Note 4

HMD Global, which holds the global rights to market the Nokia brand, on Monday announced an upgraded version of its Nokia 5 smartphone. The new variant comes with 3GB of RAM and a price tag of Rs 13,499. The original variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and features 2GB of RAM.

The Nokia 5 with 3GB of RAM will be exclusively available on Flipkart for a week starting tomorrow. It will be available in retail stores from November 14. This version of Nokia 5 is available in Matte Black and Tempered Blue colour choices.

Apart from the RAM upgrade, the other specifications of the latest variant remain the same. The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch LCD display, with HD resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to Android Oreo in the future. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor.

Key Specifications 5.2-inch HD display

Android Nougat

Snapdragon 430 SoC + 3GB RAM

13MP rear camera + 8MP front camera

3000mAh battery

The Nokia 5 (3GB variant) comes with 16GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. For photography, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 84-degree wide angle lens.

Other key features of the smartphone include VoLTE, microUSB, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the front.

Looking at the price point and specifications on offer, the Nokia 5 will compete against the top-selling smartphone in this category, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the top-end model costs Rs 12,999. The smartphone is available in the following variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 3GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a comparatively larger 5.5-inch display, but with full HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. In the camera department, the phone has a 13-megapixel rear shooter with PDAF and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Redmi Note 4 is powered by a larger 4,100mAh battery.

The Nokia 5 will also compete with the top-end model of the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Y1 selfie-centric smartphone. The Redmi Y1 has a 5.5-inch display and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor. The phone is available in 3GB + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Other features of the Redmi Y1 include 13-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front camera, and 4,000mAh battery.