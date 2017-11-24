Nokia 8 gets Android 8.0 Oreo update, other Nokia phones to follow suit soon

HMD Global, which sells Nokia-branded smartphones, feature phones and tablets, on Friday announced rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Nokia 8 smartphone. The company also reiterated that other Nokia smartphones will receive the software update soon.

Announcing the roll-out HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said, “We’re proud to deliver our pure and secure take of Android 8.0 Oreo on the Nokia 8. We always want to give our fans the best possible Android experience. That’s why we’ve taken the time to test, optimize and refine the platform.”

“Working together with our fans under our newly setup up Nokia phones beta labs, we’ve created a pure version of this highly anticipated mobile platform, delivering all the exciting new features with none of the unnecessary clutter paired with great performance and even better battery life. Android 8.0 Oreo is packed with new features that make communicating, creating, gaming and exploring even more fun,” he added.

HMG Global last month introduced an Android Oreo public beta program under which users could test the operating system before the final roll out. The company had then announced the program will be available for other Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 as well.

Nokia 8: Specifications, features

Nokia 8 is a premium segment-focused smartphone from HMD Global. Priced at Rs 36,999, the smartphone competes with the likes of OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and other premium Android smartphones.

Nokia 8 features a dual-rear camera setup consisting two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), IR range finder and dual tone flash. The selfie camera has a 13MP sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.

The device has “Dual-Sight” video or “Bothie” feature that lets simultaneously livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a split-screen visual, for both photos and videos.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor. A 3,090mAh battery powers the device which is comes with Qualcomm “Quick Charge” compatibility. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory with microSD card slot to expand storage up to 256GB.