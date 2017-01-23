Nokia may soon launch a phone with Qualcomm’s latest 835 Snapdragon processor

HMD Global promoted Nokia may soon launch a new handset with Qualcomm’s latest 835 Snapdragon processor at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona.

According to a post activity on Chinese Twitter-like site Weibo, Nokia via a handle called NokiaPowerUser seems to be claiming that its next flagship smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 835 chip. However, this is a reading from a translation and one cannot be sure.

Either way, the new Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm seems like a safe bet for many of 2017’s top-end smartphones, and if the rumours of a high-end device from Nokia are accurate, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the phone making use of the 835.

HMD Global has also suggested that the 835 Snap-powered device, mostly the P1, will be launched alongside Sharp Aquos Xx3, which was launched last year in Japan.

According to leaks from by Russian publication Worket, the P1 is expected to start retailing at around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 128GB model and around $950 (roughly Rs. 64,700) for the 256GB variant.

The P1 is also expected to run on Android Nougat and sports a 5.3-inch display, covered with Gorilla Glass 5, with either full-HD or QHD screen resolution. The Nokia P1 is expected to pack Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia P1 smartphone is expected to sport a Zeiss-certified 22.6-megapixel rear camera. The P1, which is IP57-certified, to draw power from a 3,500mAh battery with support for quick charging. There is a fingerprint scanner on the right of the device as well.

A leaked Nokia roadmap suggests that as many as 7 Nokia Android phones are in the works for 2017, with Nokia 6 just the first of these.