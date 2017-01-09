Nokia may soon launch its AI assistant named Viki

First HMD brought back Nokia-branded phones to life but now according to reports, Nokia may soon introduce its own artificial intelligence assistant app called Viki in an effort to thrown itself in the smarphone race against giants like Sasmung, LG and Apple.

Once considered to be the best brand, Nokia, lost steam and was later bought over by Microsoft only to be sold again. According to a trademark application unearthed by Dutch blog GSMinfo, Nokia’s Viki will be joining a crowded field: Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana, Alexa and Samsung’s rumoured AI assistant called Bixby.

The trademark is for “software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web digital assistants working with knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice based interface”, according to the paperwork.

Google and Amazon are already fighting an intense battle to capture more devices with its assistant and hence Nokia will have a hard time getting to more consumers as it has entered the fray late.

Priced at 1,699 CNY (approximately Rs 16,700), the Nokia 6 handset will be availble early 2017 via China’s e-commerce website JD.com. Nokia 6 comes powered with a bright hybrid in-cell display at a fHD screen of 5.5-inch protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass.