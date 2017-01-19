Nokia P1 Android phone’s price leaked, may be unveiled at MWC 2017

Nokia’s 6 might not be the only smartphone that you can expect to come out soon from the stable of HMD Global. It has another surprise lined up for the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona -- the Nokia P1.

HMD Global has also suggested that the P1 will be launched alongside Sharp Aquos Xx3, which was launched last year in Japan.

Read: Nokia has sued Apple in 11 countries. Here is why

According to leaks from by Russian publication Worket, the P1 is expected to start retailing at around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 128GB model and around $950 (roughly Rs. 64,700) for the 256GB variant.

The P1 is also expected to run on Android Nougat and sports a 5.3-inch display, covered with Gorilla Glass 5, with either full-HD or QHD screen resolution. The Nokia P1 is expected to pack Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Read: HMD Global to bring Nokia branded phones, tablets for next 10 years

In terms of optics, the Nokia P1 smartphone is expected to sport a Zeiss-certified 22.6-megapixel rear camera. The P1, which is IP57-certified, to draw power from a 3,500mAh battery with support for quick charging. There is a fingerprint scanner on the right of the device as well.

A leaked Nokia roadmap suggests that as many as 7 Nokia Android phones are in the works for 2017, with Nokia 6 just the first of these.