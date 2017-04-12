 Now draw anything using free predictive Google Fast Drawing: Sundar Pichai | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Google on Wednesday launched a new predictive drawing tool for everyone that uses machine learning to help users draw perfect diagrams on a phone or a computer.

tech Updated: Apr 12, 2017 15:42 IST
Anirban Ghoshal
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday tweeted the launch of a new free predictive fast drawing tool named AutoDraw.

Google’s Sundar Pichai on Wednesday tweeted the launch of a new predictive drawing feature for smartphones and PCs.

The new tool, called AutoDraw, uses machine learning to predict drawings of users. The new tool can be accessed on the browser of a smartphone, tablet or computer. Interestingly, Google has crowd-sourced the drawings from various artists and also offers the option to users to upload their own diagrams.

This means that the new website will act as a old clipart library for users and will enable them to take the diagram directly from the website.

“It works on your phone, computer, or tablet (and it’s free!). So the next time you want to make a birthday card, party invite or just doodle on your phone, it’ll be as easy and fast as everything else on the web,” the company said in a blog post.

Users can submit their own drawings here.

