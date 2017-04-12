Now draw anything using free predictive Google Fast Drawing: Sundar Pichai

Google’s Sundar Pichai on Wednesday tweeted the launch of a new predictive drawing feature for smartphones and PCs.

Even I can finally draw! fun tool to play with - used to ask my mom to draw pics for my hw at school as could not draw to save my life:) https://t.co/mp9HsT41Fb — sundarpichai (@sundarpichai) April 12, 2017

The new tool, called AutoDraw, uses machine learning to predict drawings of users. The new tool can be accessed on the browser of a smartphone, tablet or computer. Interestingly, Google has crowd-sourced the drawings from various artists and also offers the option to users to upload their own diagrams.

This means that the new website will act as a old clipart library for users and will enable them to take the diagram directly from the website.

“It works on your phone, computer, or tablet (and it’s free!). So the next time you want to make a birthday card, party invite or just doodle on your phone, it’ll be as easy and fast as everything else on the web,” the company said in a blog post.

Users can submit their own drawings here.