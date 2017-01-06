OnePlus 3 gets a gold variant running Android Nougat, new features

OnePlus has finally brought in the Nougat update to its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphone.

Also, one of the most favourite smartphones of the year, the OnePlus 3T, is getting a fresh coat of gold paint. It will be available in limited supply on January 6 and only in the 64GB version (the 128GB model is still available in the original gray color).

The 3T starts at $439 or £399 for the 64GB variant and $479 or £439 for the 128GB model. (OnePlus phones aren’t officially available in Australia, but that converts to about AU$580 and AU$630.) It’s equipped with a 5.5-inch display, a 16-megapixel camera and a vicious Snapdragon 821 processor.

However, there are some unique features that Nougat brings in with the OnePlus 3. You can also manually install the update if your phone is not showing the update.

Here are some of the cool, unique feature:

Display size

If set in default, the OnePlus launcher won’t let you add more than 4 icons in the row on either home screen or the app drawer, which can be annoying sometimes. For this, head on to the phone Settings > Display > Display Size > choose Small or Minimum if you want to fit in more content or choose Large or Larger if you want the other way. For more advanced settings, you can go to Developer Options > Smallest Width to change the dpi settings.

Better doze, hibernation

Well, while ‘Doze’ itself helps us extract a little more juice from the device, Aggressive Doze takes it to the next level. Aggressive Doze and Hibernation force the background apps to go into hibernation which prevents unnecessary wake-locks which in turn prevent unexpected battery drain.

Audio tuner

This is a built-in equalizer which was long due on the OnePlus 3. Though third party music players come with their own equalizer but a built-in Audio Tuner is always better in any case. Apart from usual presets and manual controls over the sound, Audio Tuner also asks you to choose your ‘Earphones Type’ and if you happen to have any of the OnePlus’s earphones such as Silver Bullet, Silver Bullet V2, Gold Bullet etc, then it will further enhance the audio output coming out of the headsets. Note, this only works when a pair of headsets are plugged in.

Alert slider

Android 7.0 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.0 brings in some much-needed customizations to the Alert Slider as well. Go to Settings > Alert Slider and you can customize what to silent in Do not Disturb mode, enable vibration when silent, a separate toggle for media volume etc.

Multi-Window and multi-tasking

Multi-Window is one of the most prominent features of Android Nougat and it works perfectly on the OnePlus 3. Multi-window basically lets you use two apps at the same time by the splitting the screen in two. To use this feature, go to Recent Apps menu and hold the app you want to use and drag it up till you enter the split screen menu. Now choose the second app you want to use from the recent menu appearing on one of the screens.

Notifications

This is another feature from Android Nougat and not specific to OnePlus 3. From quick settings toggle to how the notifications appear, everything has been changed with Android Nougat. One swipe from the top brings in some quick toggles which can be customized as well and the second swipe brings in the entire quick settings menu. Moreover, notifications are now bundled making it for easy spotting. Further, you can do a two-finger-swipe to expand each notification individually and reply it thereafter without even opening the app.