OnePlus 5 gets 5T’s Face Unlock feature: How to install OxygenOS Open Beta 3

As promised, OnePlus has started rolling out an OxygenOS open beta release that brings one of the most-coveted features of the latest flagship OnePlus 5T -- “Face Unlock” to the slightly older OnePlus 5.

Face Unlock, similar to Apple iPhone X’s FaceID, allows users to unlock the phone by just looking at it. The company categorically says that the feature should not be treated as the preferred mode of authentication. Therefore, it has not integrated Face Unlock with the payment services such as Android Pay.

The latest feature is part of OxygenOS Open Beta 3 and the company has provided a set of instructions on how to install the update. The following instructions are for those who already are on OxygenOS and using the original OnePlus 5 Oxygen Recovery.

“We have not tested the instructions on all other alternative ROMs, but we have provided basic steps for flashing with TWRP. Please contact our customer support if you have any doubts. We cannot guarantee results on rooted devices,” said the company on its website.

To get started, download the software build from this link. Then plug your phone into computer via USB cable and copy the downloaded .zip file to your phone’s storage. After having pasted the file, reboot the phone in recovery mode (after switching off the phone, hold the power and volume down buttons simultaneously).

Select the “Install from internal storage/Install from local” option, find your .zip file and click on “Install” to proceed.

Note that this is a community ROM for OnePlus users. If you don’t want to install the update manually, you can wait for an OTA update for CyanogenOS, the official ROM.

“As promised, owners of the original OnePlus 5 can now unlock their phones via facial recognition with the new OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on Android Oreo,” The Verge reported on Tuesday.

Apart from facial recognition, the new beta release also includes an updated security patch, general bug fixes, and fixes for 5G Wi-Fi connection issues.

Earlier, in December Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus had announced bringing the “Face Unlock” feature to the OnePlus 5. However, he did not mention whether there will be any functional differences.

The Chinese handset maker had launched OnePlus 5 in June in two variants -- 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage in India for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone features 16MP+20MP rear dual-camera combination and a 16MP front shooter. The company had claimed that OnePlus 5 has the highest smartphone camera resolution yet.

The device is fuelled by 3,300mAh battery that lasts up to 20 per cent longer than its predecessor OnePlus 3T. There is also a fingerprint scanner which doubled up as a home button and can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds.